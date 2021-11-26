Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $40,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

