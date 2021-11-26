ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $15.41

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $18.55. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 1,882,725 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $438,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

