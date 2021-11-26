ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.99. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 96,691 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

