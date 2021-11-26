Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.25

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

FPLPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

