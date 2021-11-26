Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,720 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.55) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,707.40 ($22.31).

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 66 ($0.86) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,353.50 ($17.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,460.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,458.27. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

