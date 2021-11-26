Prysmian’s (PRYMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 17,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

