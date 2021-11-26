PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile (OTC:PMDKY)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands.

