PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Down 14.5%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)’s stock price fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. 156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

