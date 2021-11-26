PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) shares rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

