PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.51

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.51 and last traded at $105.94, with a volume of 619932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

