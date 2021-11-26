PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.51

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.51 and last traded at $105.94, with a volume of 619932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
