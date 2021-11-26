PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce sales of $134.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.34 million and the highest is $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $500.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

