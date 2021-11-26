Public Index Network Price Down 5.4% This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00073373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00097423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.92 or 0.07434692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,709.89 or 1.00162310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

