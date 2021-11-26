Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

