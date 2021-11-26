Public Mint (MINT) One Day Volume Tops $232,920.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $232,920.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

