Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

PSA stock opened at $335.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.13 and its 200 day moving average is $309.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

