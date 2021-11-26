Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $335.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

