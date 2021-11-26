Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,766,467. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNG opened at $34.52 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

