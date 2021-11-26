Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Trading Down 3.3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 3,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

PUMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

