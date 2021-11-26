Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $359.12 million and $50.21 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

