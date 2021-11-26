PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $347.13

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.13 ($4.54) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.02). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 315.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 36,873 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.11. The company has a market capitalization of £907.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.