Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,578 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

