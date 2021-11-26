Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $155.79. 929,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,303,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.