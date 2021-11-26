PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $193,787.52 and approximately $566.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,728.00 or 0.98855998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00039382 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.13 or 0.00623973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.