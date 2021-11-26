Pyrk Market Cap Tops $44,576.17 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $44,576.17 and $1,365.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003432 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

