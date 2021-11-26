Qcash Market Capitalization Tops $68.16 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.16 million and approximately $280.51 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

