QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up to $54.56

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.56, but opened at $56.47. QIAGEN shares last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 14,851 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after acquiring an additional 765,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after acquiring an additional 311,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

