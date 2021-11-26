QIWI plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

QIWI has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years. QIWI has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get QIWI alerts:

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.33. 348,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QIWI will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.