QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

