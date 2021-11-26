Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $146.77

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $146.77 and last traded at $148.11, with a volume of 811810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

