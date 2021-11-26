QuadrantProtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $198,962.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $198,962.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044809 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00235972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars.

