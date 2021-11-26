Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. Qualys reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,488,296. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Qualys by 98,940.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 263.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.71. 161,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

