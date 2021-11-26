Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce sales of $27.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.18 million and the lowest is $26.10 million. Quanterix posted sales of $26.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $104.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $108.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.48 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $136.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,644. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanterix by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 175,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Quanterix by 69.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.