Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Quanterix worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,844 shares of company stock worth $1,731,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $43.96 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

