Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 36.4% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $26.30 million and $78,350.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,383,328 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

