QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0337

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $215.91 million and approximately $68.55 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044809 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00235972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

