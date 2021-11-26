Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00378524 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00015283 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001371 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.84 or 0.01255387 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

