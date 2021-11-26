Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,198 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMBT. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

