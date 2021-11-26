QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches Market Cap of $102.84 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $314.41 or 0.00578659 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $102.84 million and $28.50 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00065008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00098757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.03 or 0.07431722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.95 or 1.00036746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

