QuickX Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,945.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $32,945.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00235561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

