Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $131.66

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.66, but opened at $140.79. Quidel shares last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 4,532 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

