Quiztok Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.36 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $42.36 million and approximately $33.92 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,600,161,617 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

