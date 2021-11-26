Rachel Hill Acquires 35,791 Shares of Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Stock

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) insider Rachel Hill acquired 35,791 shares of Nippon Active Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £50,107.40 ($65,465.64).

Shares of LON NAVF traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 134 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,632. Nippon Active Value Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.40.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.