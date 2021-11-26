Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Billion

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $216.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00072670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00097432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.33 or 0.07351458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.18 or 0.99507696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.