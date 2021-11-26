Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $914.15 million and approximately $193.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00064297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00079964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00105374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.37 or 0.07529018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.10 or 1.00119732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

