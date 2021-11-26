Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $57.93 million and $442,483.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.84 or 0.07478642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.10 or 1.00177181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

