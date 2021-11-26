Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $972.75 million and $11.30 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,753,448 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

