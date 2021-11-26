RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. RAMP has a total market cap of $124.45 million and $44.82 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00234286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,766,494 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

