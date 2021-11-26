Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rapid7 worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $127.54 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,992 shares of company stock worth $13,802,664 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

