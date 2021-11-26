Rapidz (RPZX) Market Cap Hits $296,464.91

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $296,464.91 and approximately $14.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00232083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

