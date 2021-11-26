Rarible (RARI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.37 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $8.37 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.06 or 0.00033158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,316,734 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

